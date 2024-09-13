Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 479.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,433 shares of company stock worth $11,074,955 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

