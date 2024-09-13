Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871,238 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.30% of Conagra Brands worth $313,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.