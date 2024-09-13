Compass Point Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $28.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.48.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.13%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

