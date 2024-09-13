Compass Point Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

