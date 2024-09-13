Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 153,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

