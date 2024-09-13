Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNAF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

