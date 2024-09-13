Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FIX opened at $339.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.