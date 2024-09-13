Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.30

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$199.30 and last traded at C$198.39, with a volume of 17897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$195.23.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$184.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.23.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

