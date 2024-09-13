Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $164.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $147.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 91.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 148,265 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,703,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

