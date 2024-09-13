Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 11,000 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 11,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.09, for a total transaction of C$2,179,027.40.
Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total transaction of C$742,465.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
