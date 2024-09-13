Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 11,000 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 11,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.09, for a total transaction of C$2,179,027.40.

Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total transaction of C$742,465.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

