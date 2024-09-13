Colgate-Palmolive Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $106.35 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.