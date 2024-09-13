Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Short Interest Up 142.8% in August

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 345.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 62,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 48,249 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLTY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 123,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,130. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

