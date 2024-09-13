Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock remained flat at $2.17 during trading hours on Friday. 24,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,891. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

