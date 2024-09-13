Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.78.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

