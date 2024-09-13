CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,890,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 197.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

