CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 87.7% in August

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) by 616.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CNSP remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 1,391,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $213,852.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

