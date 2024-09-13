CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $275.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CMLGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.60), with a volume of 25943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,160.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.87.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,461.54%.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Featured Articles

