CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLP Trading Up 1.1 %

CLP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,585. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

