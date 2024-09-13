Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.