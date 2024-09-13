Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $914.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

