Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.