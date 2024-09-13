Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after buying an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

