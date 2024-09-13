Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19,865 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,296,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 18.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.