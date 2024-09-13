ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 68.1% in August

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ClearOne
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne
ClearOne Price Performance
NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.48.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.