ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 68.1% in August

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

