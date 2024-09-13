ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE EMO opened at $40.06 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

