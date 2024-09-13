ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE EMO opened at $40.06 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.