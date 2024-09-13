ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue $0.33 Monthly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $40.77. 65,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,421. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

