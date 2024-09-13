Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $29.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,901.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 968.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

