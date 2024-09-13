Citigroup Trims Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Target Price to $65.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXM. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. 419,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.