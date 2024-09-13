Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

