Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %
CPHRF traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 445,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,743. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
