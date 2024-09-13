Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %

CPHRF traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 445,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,743. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.