Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $850.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.41.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,103. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $208.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

