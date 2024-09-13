Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the August 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cingulate Trading Down 2.4 %

CING traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 409,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $187.20.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CINGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Cingulate will post -16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.67% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

