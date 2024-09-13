Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the August 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cingulate Trading Down 2.4 %

CING traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 409,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $187.20.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Cingulate will post -16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate Inc. ( NASDAQ:CING Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.67% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

