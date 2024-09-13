Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

CB opened at $288.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.