Christian Kleinerman Sells 558 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $112.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.