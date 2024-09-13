China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,146,100 shares, an increase of 354.6% from the August 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

CHOLF remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $0.81.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

About China Oilfield Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.