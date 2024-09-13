China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Friday. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

