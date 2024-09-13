Chiliz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.06 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $485.94 million and $21.06 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,038,470,294 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

