Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.42. 5,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
