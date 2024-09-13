Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Up 0.7%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.