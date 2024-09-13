Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Up 0.7%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
