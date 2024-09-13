Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.