Charles Collier Sells 15,454 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,865. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

