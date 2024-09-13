CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

CF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

