Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

