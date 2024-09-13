CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

