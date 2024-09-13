Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. Centene also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

