CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and $1.84 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0296928 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,116,211.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

