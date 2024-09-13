C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 151.40 ($1.98) on Monday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of £581.80 million, a PE ratio of -630.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.23.

In other C&C Group news, insider Feargal O’Rourke bought 50,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($102,000.78). In related news, insider Feargal O’Rourke bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($102,000.78). Also, insider Ralph Findlay bought 44,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($90,646.10). 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

