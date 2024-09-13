Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $141.69 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and $3.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,899,001,763 coins and its circulating supply is 12,296,037,202 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,898,349,857 with 12,295,415,769 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01152753 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,669,451.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

