Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Insider Activity at Carvana

CVNA opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 3.43.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $6,287,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,390,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $6,287,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,390,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $15,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,535.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,561,866 shares of company stock worth $346,609,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.