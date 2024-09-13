Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE CARR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. 1,880,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,001. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.